Peoria Historical Society challenges central Illinoisans to trivia night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Historical Society is challenging central Illinoisans to test their knowledge of the city’s history.

Its trivia night fundraiser kicks off on March 26 at 6 p.m. at the Creve Coeur Club of Peoria, 456 Fulton St., Suite 186 in the Twin Towers. The club opens at 5 p.m. If you plan to attend the event virtually, please select “Virtual Trivia.”

Tickets are available for purchase at $35 per person. All proceeds benefit the historical society.

Staff said the profit will go toward maintaining the two house museums, more than 65,000 artifacts, and continue to share the stories of Peoria.

Street parking is available or validated in the garage underneath.