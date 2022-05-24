PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — June through October, the Peoria Historical Society (PHS) will offer guided history tours.
A shuttle bus with a capacity of 20 passengers will take you on the tour. Walking tours will also be available.
A bus tour costs $20 and a walking tour costs $15, and tickets can be purchased online at 309tix.com or by calling 309-674-1921.
Outside the Caterpillar Visitors Center at 110 SW Washington St., buses will depart for tour destinations.
“Our mission is to preserve, share and celebrate the stories of Peoria,” said Beth Johnson, PHS Historical Tours Chairperson. “We feel that knowing our history helps people really kind of understand where we’re going as well.”
Walking tours will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
- June 16 – High Street and Moss Avenue
- July 21 – Randolph Roanoke Historic District
- Aug. 18 – Grand Glen Oak
- Sept. 15 – Springdale Cemetery
- Oct. 20 – Grandview Drive
See the Peoria Historical Society website for departure points.
Bus tours will be from 10 a.m. to noon June through October, with additional tours from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in September and October.
- Roll out the Barrel, focusing on Peoria’s years as “Whiskey Capital of the World.” June 3, July 23, Aug. 27, Sept. 17, Sept. 30, and Oct. 28.
- Naughty to Nice, recalling Peoria’s Prohibition days, the raucous Roaring ‘20s, and the city’s wink toward vice in the 1930s. Not suitable for children. June 18, July 8 and 30, and Sept. 3 and 17.
- Lincoln, the Civil War, and Abolition revisiting Lincoln’s Peoria visits, the Civil War camps, and veterans’ final resting spots: June 10, July 2, Aug. 20, and Sept. 16.
- Roots of the River City provides an overview of Peoria’s history from its early days as a French fur-trading outpost in the late 1600s to today, including many grand residences in historic districts: June 17, July 9 and 29, Aug. 5, Sept. 3 and 23 and Oct. 8.
- Warehouse Renaissance, recalling the once-bustling district and examining renovations taking place today: June 4, July 1, Aug. 13, and Sept. 10.
- Notable Peoria Women, honoring two dozen women who impacted Peoria, the United States, and the world: June 11, July 15, Aug. 6, and Sept. 2.
- World’s Most Beautiful Drive, exploring the history and homes along Grandview Drive: June 24, July 16, Aug. 19, Sept. 9 and 24, and Oct. 22.
- Historic Springdale Cemetery, visiting the peaceful grounds and experiencing Peoria history through the stories of those buried there: June 25, July 22, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 10 and 24, and Oct. 14.
- Haunted Peoria, exploring the darker side of the city, with startling stories, legends, curses, and graves: Oct 7, 8, 15, 21, 22, 29, and 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 22, 28, and 29.