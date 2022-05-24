PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — June through October, the Peoria Historical Society (PHS) will offer guided history tours.

A shuttle bus with a capacity of 20 passengers will take you on the tour. Walking tours will also be available.

A bus tour costs $20 and a walking tour costs $15, and tickets can be purchased online at 309tix.com or by calling 309-674-1921.

Outside the Caterpillar Visitors Center at 110 SW Washington St., buses will depart for tour destinations.

“Our mission is to preserve, share and celebrate the stories of Peoria,” said Beth Johnson, PHS Historical Tours Chairperson. “We feel that knowing our history helps people really kind of understand where we’re going as well.”

Walking tours will be from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

June 16 – High Street and Moss Avenue

July 21 – Randolph Roanoke Historic District

Aug. 18 – Grand Glen Oak

Sept. 15 – Springdale Cemetery

Oct. 20 – Grandview Drive

See the Peoria Historical Society website for departure points.

Bus tours will be from 10 a.m. to noon June through October, with additional tours from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in September and October.