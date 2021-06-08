Peoria Park District launches ‘Parks on Tap,’ a traveling taphouse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New in 2021, beer, music, and food at a Peoria park near you.
The Peoria Park District is launching its traveling taphouse, Parks on Tap, for the first time on June 10 and 11. It said each Parks on Tap event will take place from 4 pm-dusk and will feature food trucks, acoustic music, and, of course, beer (and a rotating non-beer option).
Drinks on Tap
Goose Island Lemonade Shandy
Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz
Modelo
Revolution Anti Hero
Drinks in cans/bottles
Bud Light
Miller Lite
White Claw – Variety
Strongbow
Water
*Drink selection may vary
Locations on Tap
June 10* & 11 | Detweiller Park
June 16 & 17* | Bradley Park
June 24* & 25 | Grand View Park
July 8 & 9 | Cassidy Park
July 22 | Bicycle Safety Town
*Thursdays also feature PPD on the Go! Mobile Recreation
Music on Tap
June 10 | Kickin and Pickin
June 11 | 99.9 WWCT Live Remote
June 24 | 3 and a Half Men
June 25 | 99.9 WWCT Live Remote
July 8 | Top 4D
July 9 | 99.9 WWCT Live Remote
July 22 | DJ Scooter from 98.5 KISS FM Peoria
PPD said proceeds will go towards the Peoria Park District Legacy Fund which supports the long term preservation of our precious parks, green spaces, trails, and natural areas so that future generations can enjoy them.