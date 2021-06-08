Peoria Park District launches ‘Parks on Tap,’ a traveling taphouse

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New in 2021, beer, music, and food at a Peoria park near you.

The Peoria Park District is launching its traveling taphouse, Parks on Tap, for the first time on June 10 and 11. It said each Parks on Tap event will take place from 4 pm-dusk and will feature food trucks, acoustic music, and, of course, beer (and a rotating non-beer option).

Drinks on Tap

Goose Island Lemonade Shandy

Urban Chestnut Schnickelfritz

Modelo

Revolution Anti Hero

Drinks in cans/bottles

Bud Light

Miller Lite

White Claw – Variety

Strongbow

Water

*Drink selection may vary

Locations on Tap

June 10* & 11 | Detweiller Park

June 16 & 17* | Bradley Park

June 24* & 25 | Grand View Park

July 8 & 9 | Cassidy Park

July 22 | Bicycle Safety Town

*Thursdays also feature PPD on the Go! Mobile Recreation

Music on Tap

June 10 | Kickin and Pickin

June 11 | 99.9 WWCT Live Remote

June 24 | 3 and a Half Men

June 25 | 99.9 WWCT Live Remote

July 8 | Top 4D

July 9 | 99.9 WWCT Live Remote

July 22 | DJ Scooter from 98.5 KISS FM Peoria

PPD said proceeds will go towards the Peoria Park District Legacy Fund which supports the long term preservation of our precious parks, green spaces, trails, and natural areas so that future generations can enjoy them.