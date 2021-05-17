Peoria Park District launching ‘the streets belong to me’ this weekend, a kick-off to summer full of various events

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s Park District is kicking off its summer activities this weekend with ‘The Streets Belong to Me.’ It’s aiming to provide a summer of active, healthy, and positive activities.

The Streets Belong to Me is slated for Friday, May 21, 2021. It’s a packet pick-up site for music, basketball, the splash pad, the Peoria PlayHouse Imagination Playground, PPD on the Go!, and the DREAM2 dancers and Coach Bre’s Cottage Cheer team.

It’s hosted at the Proctor Center, 309 S DuSable St., Peoria, IL from 4 p.m. — 7 p.m.

A city-wide 3-on-3 hoops tournament intends to not only provide positive and healthy activities for youth and their families, but will also introduce visitors and the greater community to events, sports leagues, fitness programs, and educational programming that PPD will be providing all summer long.

It’s happening on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., and is being held at the Peoria Riverfront (Water Street near the Gateway Building). The cost is $25 per team.

*All tournament rules are listed on the entry form. Fill our entry form electronically and email it to registration@peoriaparks.org

*Participants and spectators must follow all IDPH COVID-19 mitigation guidelines. Masks Required.

New in 2021, a traveling taphouse will be making stops across Peoria’s Park District throughout the summer. Each Parks on Tap event will take place from 4 p.m. — dusk and will feature food trucks, acoustic music, and, of course, beer (and a rotating non-beer option).

The district said, “Proceeds will go towards the Peoria Park District Legacy Fund which supports the long-term preservation of our precious parks, green spaces, trails, and natural areas so that future generations can enjoy them.”

When you can’t come to the Park District, the Park District will come to you with PPD on the GO! Mobile Recreation. PPD On The Go! will bring sports, environmental education, Peoria Zoo education, and the Peoria PlayHouse will all be featured in the fun.

The Peoria PlayHouse is re-opening to the public on May 28, 2021. It’s welcoming children and families back into the museum, where six exhibits support children in becoming explorers and creators of the world through play.

The Playhouse now operates on a ticketed basis and must be purchased in advance. Tickets are for a two-hour playtime. Members are free, and tickets for non-members are $8 for ages 1 and older.

The Playhouse is located at 2218 N Prospect Rd, Peoria.