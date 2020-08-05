Peoria Public Schools Helps Families Prepare To Start The School Year

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat addresses the back to school transition for students. Parents may call (309) 672-6512 with any questions about back to school plans.
