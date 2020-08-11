Peoria Public Schools Shifts To Online Learning For All This Fall

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat explains the School Board’s decision to shift to online learning for all this fall. A list on off-campus learning locations are available on the school district’s website PeoriaPublicSchools.org.
