Peoria Public Schools Shifts To Online Learning For All This Fall

Central Illinois Newsday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Kherat explains the School Board’s decision to shift to online learning for all this fall. A list on off-campus learning locations are available on the school district’s website PeoriaPublicSchools.org.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News