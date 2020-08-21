Peorians can discard unwanted tires for free on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Abandoned and unwanted tires cause a nuisance and pose a risk to the health and safety of homeowners. Improperly discarded tires can harbor disease-carrying pests such as mosquitos and rodents and contribute to blight in neighborhoods. The tireless Project offers Peoria residents a free and responsible way to dispose of unwanted tires.

The collection site is located at Jimax, 2000 W Clark Street, Peoria, IL 61607. The hours of collection are 9AM-11AM, but may end earlier if the trailer reaches its 1,000 tire capacity. If tires are left after the designated hours, a $200 fine for littering will be enforced.

Please note the following restrictions to the drop-off:

The limit is 20 tires per customer; this is a legal requirement for transporting tires

The first 10 tires are FREE; there is a $1.00 charge for each tire over 10-CASH ONLY. (Funds will be used for project supplies and neighborhood cleanups).

Only the City of Peoria residents can participate; no businesses will be allowed.

Customers must have proof of residency in the form of a driver’s license, state ID OR property tax statement

No tires with rims will be accepted

Only passenger and truck tires 17″ or less will be accepted; no oversized tires, including agricultural and commercial, will be accepted.

The Tireless Project, initiated in 2015 by Peoria volunteers, successfully collected approximately 3,800 tires in their inaugural year. In July 2017, JIMAX volunteered to take over the collection. For further information, please contact James Kosner 309.253.0192.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected