Peoria’s 12 Hours of Giving campaign, calling for all blood types

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s 12 Hours Of Giving blood drive is fast approaching. For its 16th year, the donation drive will help the American Red Cross with an essential need for all blood types.

Drew Brown, a regional communications and marketing manager with the American Red Cross said Wednesday, “safety is a top priority for our donors and staff. At the 12 Hours of Giving in Peoria, you’ll see social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer. You’ll be greeted with our staff taking temperatures for donors, so we want people to know that we do foster a safe environment when they come out to our blood drives.”

In light of COVID-19, the organization urges potential donors to make an appointment, though walk-ins will be accepted as long as the donor can be accommodated safely.

12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive Dec.17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton-Ballroom, located at 500 Hamilton Blvd, Peoria, IL 61602.