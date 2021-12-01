Peoria’s ART Inc hosts holiday festivities for the next two weekends

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow Inc. (ART Inc.) is kicking December off with community events surrounding and benefitting the arts.

ART Inc. said it continues to grow in its mission to inspire and empower the community through arts, education, and culture.

Photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, ART Inc. is offering free photos for children only with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. It’s happening at the nonprofit’s location at 919 NE Jefferson St.

Maestro J: The Blazin’ Violinist, an ART Inc Holiday Celebration

ART Inc. is welcoming Maestro J all the way from Louisville, KY for a night of neo-soul jazz.

ART Inc. said his “restless curiosity, passion, energy, and multi-faceted musical interests have earned him the title of ‘The Blazin’ Violinist.'”

Maestro J will put a bow to strings at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 11 at the Romain Arts & Culture Center located at 919 NE Jefferson St. in Peoria.

Tickets are $50 per person. A cash bar will be available.

ART Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a vision to nurture a vibrant community through arts and

education, foster artistic excellence, entrepreneurship, and bring all people together for a powerful, shared

experience. Through programming ART Inc offers a variety of classes in artistic expression, guiding our youth, and the entire community in encouraging the creation, appreciation, and understanding of the arts.

www.artincpeoria.org

IG, Twitter, and Facebook: @artincpeoria