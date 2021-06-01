Peoria’s ART Inc. launching summer readiness classes, art program to expand talents

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Captivating learning and expressing talents is the goal of Peoria’s Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART Inc.).

The nonprofit organization is hosting a four-week summer arts camp and a five-week summer readiness program.

2021 Summer Arts Camp includes four themed weeks: The World’s Your Stage, Move & Groove, Full STEAM Ahead, and Creation Station. The 4-week camp is for grades K-8 and runs June 21 — July 16, 2021, Monday-Friday, Mornings 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., or afternoons 1:30 p.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Registration is $150 per week.

2021 Summer Readiness Program is new this year. Summer Readiness offers a unique blend between an academic experience and summer camp fun in a way that gets kids excited about school! ART Inc.’s executive director and co-founder said “we will use games, science projects,

culture, and concrete learning tools to create an engaging learning space. This mix of hands-on learning and fun helps students avoid the ‘summer slip’ so they are prepared to hit the ground running in the fall.”

Summer Readiness runs five weeks from June 21 — July 23, 2021 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

“To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience the camp, ART Inc. offers a pay what you can system to those in need. This system is made possible by the generous donations of our board members and individuals that believe in ART Inc’s mission,” said Romain.

The camp will be held at The Romain Arts and Culture Center (The RACC). To register for camp you must complete the registration form which can be completed online at: www.artincpeoria.org. Please email or call with any questions or concerns: admin@artincpeoria.org or call 309-713-3744.

The last day to sign up is June 14, 2021.

More about ART Inc.

Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow, Inc: To inspire and empower the community through arts, education, and culture. In 2018, ART, Inc. purchased the former Greeley School to utilize as an arts & culture center. The center offers arts, education, and cultural programs and rental spaces for community events, entrepreneurs, businesses, and artists. In the age of STEAM-based education, community centers such as this are a valuable asset. ART Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in need of sponsorships, donations, and volunteers.