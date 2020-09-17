Peoria’s Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute to break ground Friday after a decade of service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bleeding and Clotting Disorders Institute (BCDI) in Peoria is breaking ground on its new Northmoor location Friday, September 18 at 2 p.m.

The groundbreaking will take place at 411 W Northmoor Rd. “A bigger us for a better you” is the slogan for the blood experts. Eight speakers are enlisted to talk at the community event.

On Thursday, Becky Burns the CFO, COO for BCDI said, “we are the only group like us outside the Chicago area in the state of Illinois.”

The new site will open its door in 2021.

To RSVP to the event: https://bcdigroundbreaking.app.rsvpify.com/



BCDI Mission:

The mission of the Bleeding & Clotting Disorders Institute (BCDI) is to provide integrated, family-oriented care, treatment and education for persons with bleeding, blood clotting and other blood disorders.

BCDI is the only federally funded Hemophilia Treatment Center of Excellence south of Chicago. We draw patients from 15 states from physician, hospital and self-referrals throughout the “downstate” Illinois area.

People with bleeding disorders have found comfort at their Hemophilia Treatment Center for many years. Our team not only delivers state-of-the art medical care, but also offers tremendous emotional support to patients and families.

BCDI is currently located at 9128 N Lindbergh Drive in Peoria.

