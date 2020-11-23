Peoria’s Children’s Home speaks to local foster care need

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — National Adoption Day efforts awareness of the more than 120,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster care in the United States according to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

In the Greater Peoria Area, the Children’s Home nonprofit works to give children a childhood and future by protecting them, teaching them and healing them, and by building strong communities and loving families.

Children’s Home has been caring for the children in our community for 150 years. Operating from six locations in the Peoria area, its staff of 400+ professionals are committed to community-based, family-focused programs that provide counseling, education and support to more than 1,700 children and families each month.