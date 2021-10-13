Peoria’s East Bluff Community Center hosting ‘Bids for the Bluff,’ raising awareness about offered programs, services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bidding for the Bluff. It’s the latest way the East Bluff Community Center is hoping the community will learn more about its programming and services.
Bids for the Bluff
Saturday, October 16, 2021
2 – 5 p.m.
512 E Kansas Street, Peoria, IL 61603
Community attendees can support the center’s mission by participating in a virtual or in-person auction or raffle from the following businesses:
- Bradley Athletics
- Bremer Jewelry
- Chicago Bears
- Chicago Cubs
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chipotle
- CityLink
- Dixon Fish Market
- Firehouse Pizza
- Hue Salon
- Landmark Lanes
- Maui Jim Sunglasses
- Monical’s
- Mount Hawley Country Club
- Noodles & Company
- Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino
- Peoria Riverfront Museum
- Portillo’s
- Rainstorm Car Wash
- Red Carpet Car Wash
- Rodan & Fields
- Sherman’s
- Six Flags St. Louis
- Sleep Number
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Target
- Yip Fitness
More about the East Bluff Community Center
The East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization located at 512 E. Kansas St. in one of Peoria’s lowest-income, but richest historical neighborhoods. With a mission “to foster community engagement and neighborhood stabilization by providing a vibrant place to gather”, we work hard to offer a clean, safe, and welcoming campus. This is a place where individuals, groups, and organizations can host and participate in activities, events, programs, and human services. We strategically partner with many local agencies to bring services and resources directly to the East Bluff, based on what our community wants and needs.