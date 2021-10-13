Peoria’s East Bluff Community Center hosting ‘Bids for the Bluff,’ raising awareness about offered programs, services

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bidding for the Bluff. It’s the latest way the East Bluff Community Center is hoping the community will learn more about its programming and services.

Bids for the Bluff

Saturday, October 16, 2021

2 – 5 p.m.

512 E Kansas Street, Peoria, IL 61603

Community attendees can support the center’s mission by participating in a virtual or in-person auction or raffle from the following businesses:

Bradley Athletics

Bremer Jewelry

Chicago Bears

Chicago Cubs

Chick-Fil-A

Chipotle

CityLink

Dixon Fish Market

Firehouse Pizza

Hue Salon

Landmark Lanes

Maui Jim Sunglasses

Monical’s

Mount Hawley Country Club

Noodles & Company

Par-A-Dice Hotel & Casino

Peoria Riverfront Museum

Portillo’s

Rainstorm Car Wash

Red Carpet Car Wash

Rodan & Fields

Sherman’s

Six Flags St. Louis

Sleep Number

St. Louis Cardinals

Target

Yip Fitness

More about the East Bluff Community Center

The East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is a 501(c)3, non-profit organization located at 512 E. Kansas St. in one of Peoria’s lowest-income, but richest historical neighborhoods. With a mission “to foster community engagement and neighborhood stabilization by providing a vibrant place to gather”, we work hard to offer a clean, safe, and welcoming campus. This is a place where individuals, groups, and organizations can host and participate in activities, events, programs, and human services. We strategically partner with many local agencies to bring services and resources directly to the East Bluff, based on what our community wants and needs.