Peoria’s Green Leaf Senior Living offers family-oriented care in a home-like setting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new assisted-living facility opening in Peoria aims to focus on the quality of life for seniors.

Green Leaf Senior Living‘s founder, Erin Nevitt, said Wednesday, “Green Leaf is here to provide a holistic approach that focuses not only on your physical health, but also, your emotional, social, mental, and spiritual well-being.”

The maximum capacity is 16 residents.

GREEN LEAF VALUES

01 Your experience should feel like HOME.

02 We are, above all things, KIND & COMPASSIONATE.

03 Life should be FUN.

04 We are INTENTIONAL.

05 We strive for LONGEVITY and to elevate the HEALTH of our residents.

06 Each resident should have true PERSONALIZED CARE.

Our services include assistance with activities of daily living(ADL’s) like bathing, grooming and dressing; three healthy meals per day, plus snacks; medication reminders for residents who need the assistance; full laundry service; 24/7 security and medical observation; and daily socialization and activities. Our shared rooms include the main living room, an informal family room, dining room, exercise room, library, salon, craft room, and a game room.

SERVICES

24/7 security and medical observation

Full laundry service

Assistance with activities of daily living (ADL’s) such as bathing, grooming, and dressing

Medication reminders

3 healthy meals daily, plus snacks

AMENITIES

Daily socialization and activities

Private rooms

Exercise room

Library

Salon

Craft room

