Peoria’s Green Leaf Senior Living offers family-oriented care in a home-like setting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new assisted-living facility opening in Peoria aims to focus on the quality of life for seniors.
Green Leaf Senior Living‘s founder, Erin Nevitt, said Wednesday, “Green Leaf is here to provide a holistic approach that focuses not only on your physical health, but also, your emotional, social, mental, and spiritual well-being.”
The maximum capacity is 16 residents.
GREEN LEAF VALUES
01 Your experience should feel like HOME.
02 We are, above all things, KIND & COMPASSIONATE.
03 Life should be FUN.
04 We are INTENTIONAL.
05 We strive for LONGEVITY and to elevate the HEALTH of our residents.
06 Each resident should have true PERSONALIZED CARE.
SERVICES
- 24/7 security and medical observation
- Full laundry service
- Assistance with activities of daily living (ADL’s) such as bathing, grooming, and dressing
- Medication reminders
- 3 healthy meals daily, plus snacks
AMENITIES
- Daily socialization and activities
- Private rooms
- Exercise room
- Library
- Salon
- Craft room
Call today: (309) 360-6956