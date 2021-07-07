Peoria’s Green Leaf Senior Living offers family-oriented care in a home-like setting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new assisted-living facility opening in Peoria aims to focus on the quality of life for seniors.

Green Leaf Senior Living‘s founder, Erin Nevitt, said Wednesday, “Green Leaf is here to provide a holistic approach that focuses not only on your physical health, but also, your emotional, social, mental, and spiritual well-being.”

The maximum capacity is 16 residents.

GREEN LEAF VALUES

01  Your experience should feel like HOME.

02  We are, above all things, KIND & COMPASSIONATE.

03  Life should be FUN.

04  We are INTENTIONAL.

05  We strive for LONGEVITY and to elevate the HEALTH of our residents.

06  Each resident should have true PERSONALIZED CARE.

Our services include assistance with activities of daily living(ADL’s) like bathing, grooming and dressing; three healthy meals per day, plus snacks; medication reminders for residents who need the assistance; full laundry service; 24/7 security and medical observation; and daily socialization and activities. Our shared rooms include the main living room, an informal family room, dining room, exercise room, library, salon, craft room, and a game room.

SERVICES

  • 24/7 security and medical observation
  • Full laundry service
  • Assistance with activities of daily living (ADL’s) such as bathing, grooming, and dressing
  • Medication reminders
  • 3 healthy meals daily, plus snacks

AMENITIES

  • Daily socialization and activities
  • Private rooms
  • Exercise room
  • Library
  • Salon
  • Craft room

Call today: (309) 360-6956

