Peoria’s Spring Home Show offers 24/7 access to exhibitors through virtual platform

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Home Builders Association of Greater Peoria (HBAGP) is offering unlimited access to vendors for all your spring projects through its free virtual Spring Home Show.
Central Illinoisans can peruse what more than 80 exhibitors have to offer through the online platform.
“Usually the in-person show gives people the chance to find their contractors and the products and services they want to get their spring projects going,” said HBAGP Executive Director Lisa Scott on Wednesday. “The virtual show is going to be a website that’s there 24/7. You can check it from the comfort of your home. You don’t have to interact with people … You can go there anytime at your convenience, skim through our exhibitors, and find the products, services, and contractors that you need.”
Scott said it’s important to innovate ways to have a home show to help small businesses survive.
The show began on Feb. 22. You can download the show’s app HERE. Sign up to receive 2 free tickets to our September 2021 Fall Home Show.
Save the date for next year! It’s scheduled to run from Feb. 25-27, 2022 at the Peoria Civic Center.
