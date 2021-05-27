Peoria’s YMCA kicking off summer temperatures with memberships, programs, and pool opening

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Family YMCA is opening the city’s largest outdoor pool on Saturday, May 29.

Peoria’s YMCA is accepting memberships for returning and new members.

MEMBERSHIP RATES

All fees are shown per month unless otherwise specified.

Click here for our Membership Application

Household: $75.00 – Two adults living in the same household with or without dependents up to 18 years of age or in college/ trade school full time up to the age of 23, living at the same address.

– Two adults living in the same household with or without dependents up to 18 years of age or in college/ trade school full time up to the age of 23, living at the same address. Single Parent Family: $59.00 – One-parent household with dependents up to 18 years of age or in college/ trade school full time up to the age of 23, living at the same address.

– One-parent household with dependents up to 18 years of age or in college/ trade school full time up to the age of 23, living at the same address. Adult Age 18 and over: $53.00

Senior Individual: $37.50

Senior Couple: $55.00

College Student: $120 for 3 months – Full time college student up to age 23

– Full time college student up to age 23 Youth (age 3-11): $138/year

Young Adult (age 12-18): $243/year

Seasonal Summer Family (May 1st – Sept. 30th): $499/season , no enrollment fee

, no enrollment fee Seasonal Summer Adult (May 1st – Sept. 30th): $349/season, no enrollment fee

If membership is paid on an annual basis, a discount is available.

If you are living on a fixed or limited income, your Y membership and program fees may cost you less through the Y’s scholarship program. Click here for more information on Scholarships.

BENEFITS (SOME BENEFITS MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS)

More than 50 FREE group exercise classes

State-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment

Basketball courts

Indoor track

Outdoor (seasonal) pool (Open Memorial Day weekend – Labor Day weekend) – Click here for Aquatic information

Reduced program fees

Locker use

AWAY program privileges (use your membership when visiting other Ys, subject to participation)

Saunas

Free Child care while you work out – click here for details

Youth, Teen, and Adult programming details can be found HERE.