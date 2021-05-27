Peoria’s YMCA kicking off summer temperatures with memberships, programs, and pool opening

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Greater Peoria Family YMCA is opening the city’s largest outdoor pool on Saturday, May 29.
Peoria’s YMCA is accepting memberships for returning and new members.
MEMBERSHIP RATES
All fees are shown per month unless otherwise specified.
Click here for our Membership Application
- Household: $75.00 – Two adults living in the same household with or without dependents up to 18 years of age or in college/ trade school full time up to the age of 23, living at the same address.
- Single Parent Family: $59.00 – One-parent household with dependents up to 18 years of age or in college/ trade school full time up to the age of 23, living at the same address.
- Adult Age 18 and over: $53.00
- Senior Individual: $37.50
- Senior Couple: $55.00
- College Student: $120 for 3 months – Full time college student up to age 23
- Youth (age 3-11): $138/year
- Young Adult (age 12-18): $243/year
- Seasonal Summer Family (May 1st – Sept. 30th): $499/season, no enrollment fee
- Seasonal Summer Adult (May 1st – Sept. 30th): $349/season, no enrollment fee
If membership is paid on an annual basis, a discount is available.
If you are living on a fixed or limited income, your Y membership and program fees may cost you less through the Y’s scholarship program. Click here for more information on Scholarships.
BENEFITS (SOME BENEFITS MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS)
- More than 50 FREE group exercise classes
- State-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment
- Basketball courts
- Indoor track
- Outdoor (seasonal) pool (Open Memorial Day weekend – Labor Day weekend) – Click here for Aquatic information
- Reduced program fees
- Locker use
- AWAY program privileges (use your membership when visiting other Ys, subject to participation)
- Saunas
- Free Child care while you work out – click here for details
Youth, Teen, and Adult programming details can be found HERE.