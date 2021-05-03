Peoria’s YMCA offering splash sale on summer memberships

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer fun just got a little sweeter.

The Greater Peoria Family YMCA is hosting a splash sale on May 4, 2021, for discounted seasonal summer memberships.

Those who sign up for a summer membership get to take advantage of low pricing (that expires on the 4th) and, the staff said, they get to spin the Member’s Prize Wheel.

You could win items like beach towels, a MyZone Belt, swimming lessons for the kiddos, personal training sessions, etc., on up to winning a month of FREE membership.

YMCA staff said new members can start using the facility right away. Membership holders can use the virtual Y platform, attend group exercise classes, work out in the wellness center, play basketball, check out the new disc golf course and hiking/mountain biking trails that are being installed.

The YMCA said members will also get access to the pool. They’ll also receive special pricing on youth development and sports programs like summer camp, volleyball, basketball, or swim team.

Splash sales ends Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9 p.m.