Preparing teens with real-world work skills, upcoming classes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Education today places a lot of emphasis on preparing teens for college and careers, but many families and teens still feel like they’re missing valuable skills for the “real world.”

Lyndsie Gravemier, Youth Program Manager at Goodwill of Central Illinois, talks about the importance of “adulting” skills.

“Think how many skills you need to navigate life as a successful adult that falls outside of education and career: doing laundry, cooking meals, reading an apartment lease, simple home repair, paying bills or taxes, making travel arrangements, and more,” said Gravemier. “Many parents I talk to are concerned that their teens do not have enough of these skills to live successfully on their own – and most teens I work with feel exactly the same! But neither party is sure of how to improve.”

Upcoming classes:

Adulting 101

Tuesday, July 6

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Teens age 11-18 will get the chance to compete in teams in a variety of adulting challenges, from choosing an apartment to doing laundry.

7th Annual Reality Check

Thursday, July 15

Teens will receive a 1-hour time slot upon registration

A life-size game of real-world monopoly, where students must survive a month as an adult by making choices about housing, travel, childcare, and more while dealing with unforeseen events.