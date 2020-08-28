‘Random Acts of Hope,’ 10,000 flowers to be handed out Saturday in Tri-County area

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A giveaway of 10,000 flowers on Saturday is intended to bring hope to Tri-County area residents.

Random Acts of Hope, a ministry that “shares the hope of God through flowers,” will partner with RockChurch to organize the distribution. Volunteers will be sent out with buckets of flowers to towns in the area to hand out stemmed flowers along with Random Acts of Hope cards.

“If you’ve ever received a flower or given flowers to someone, you know how it has the potential to brighten someone’s day and change the atmosphere of a room – and we want to see how many people’s day we can brighten with a carnation,” said Catherine Worden, founder of Random Acts of Hope. Volunteers will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday at RockChurch, 1081 Upper Spring Bay Road, to get their flowers.

