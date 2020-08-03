Ready To Go Over The Edge?

The 2020 Over The Edge Fundraiser on October 3rd will help raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the McLean County Child Protection Network. Development Directors Kimberly Wright and Samantha Stevenson provide the details.Register online at OverTheEdgeBN.org
