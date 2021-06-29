Real estate veteran broker offers tips to home buyers, sellers during ‘hot market’

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year real estate veteran in the Tri-County area says the region’s real estate market is hot.
Rebecca Gaetz, a top 20% for Keller Williams Premier Realty, said Tuesday, “it’s a great market for both sellers and buyers due to low-interest rates and low inventory, which is causing a rise in selling prices.”
Gaetz said it’s important to form a personal relationship with your realtor.
Gaetz said she specializes in helping all kinds of homebuyers, from first-time purchasers to a million-dollar home.
“Everyone deserves to be treated equally, and our goal is to make that a 5-star experience for each client that we work with, regardless of the price range.”