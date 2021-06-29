Real estate veteran broker offers tips to home buyers, sellers during ‘hot market’

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year real estate veteran in the Tri-County area says the region’s real estate market is hot.

Rebecca Gaetz, a top 20% for Keller Williams Premier Realty, said Tuesday, “it’s a great market for both sellers and buyers due to low-interest rates and low inventory, which is causing a rise in selling prices.”

Gaetz said it’s important to form a personal relationship with your realtor.

“Real estate is a very exciting and very scary experience for both buyers and sellers. One of the most important components is having a connection with your client and giving them personal attention. I actually love my job and love the lifetime relationships I build with my clients. That comes by being honest and upfront with them on what needs to be done to their house to get the most amount of money out of it, knowing the current market, and knowing our contracts. [It’s also] being able to problem-solve with my clients and handle difficult situations that occasionally occur. My job is to hold their hand during this process, give them a list of A, B, C and keep them informed as to what is going on. Sellers want a quick response time to their questions. I deal directly with all of my sellers. They do not get handed down to another team member. Buyers either work with me or my daughter Olivia, who is a licensed agent on my team. We give all of our clients personal attention.”

Gaetz said she specializes in helping all kinds of homebuyers, from first-time purchasers to a million-dollar home.

“Everyone deserves to be treated equally, and our goal is to make that a 5-star experience for each client that we work with, regardless of the price range.”

Get in Touch with Rebecca Gaetz

Cell: (309) 339-2801 | Office: (309) 282-1544

rebecca.gaetz43@gmail.com