Red Cross Illinois to host a virtual open house for various volunteer opportunities

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Red Cross of Illinois is calling on central Illinoisans to combat a critical need for blood ambassadors and transportation specialists.

“It’s a group effort to make what the Red Cross does, happen. They are vital roles. Our volunteers make up a key part of what the organization does, so they are definitely needed and are always fantastic.” Drew Brown, Regional Communications & Marketing Manager, American Red Cross of Illinois

Blood Donor Ambassador – These volunteers welcome blood donors when they arrive at local blood drivers, take temperatures and ensure visitors comply with social distancing and wear masks, assist donors with checking in and make the experience as comfortable and pleasant as possible. The Red Cross is looking for those who are friendly, have a knack for good customer service, and are passionate about health and safety.

Blood Transportation Specialist – Volunteers who deliver life-saving blood products from Red Cross distribution facilities to hospitals, using a Red Cross-owned vehicle.

Red Cross leaders said these roles are an important part of the Red Cross mission delivery and provide a meaningful volunteer experience.

It’s hosting two virtual open houses for interested volunteers.

Thursday, November 5 from 6:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, November 12 from 3:30 p.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Visit redcross.org/bloodambassador to register. You will receive the event link via email once you register.

The American Red Cross is also in need of disaster volunteers. They provide comfort and care when your neighbors experience a crisis.

About the American Red Cross of Illinois

The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri including Adams, Bond, Boone, Brown, Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Cook, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, De Witt, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Fulton, Green, Grundy, Hamilton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Iroquois, Jasper, Jefferson, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, LaSalle, Lake, Lee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Macoupin, Marion, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McHenry, McLean, Menard, Mercer, Montgomery, Morgan, Moultrie, Ogle, Peoria, Perry, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Richland, Rock Island, Sangamon, Schuyler, Scott, Shelby, Stark, Stephenson, Tazewell, Vermillion, Warren, Washington, Whiteside, Will, Williamson Winnebago, Woodford. Iowa: Lee, Muscatine, Scott and Van Buren. Missouri: Clark, Lewis, Marion and Ralls. The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the genreosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit us at Redcross.org/Illinois or visit us on Twitter @RedCrossIL.

