EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just 16 days remain until hundreds of Central Illinois survivors of abuse and supporters will run and walk to raise awareness.

The Center for Prevention of Abuse (CFPA) is hosting its fifth annual I Run with Survivors 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Walk on Saturday, April 9.

CFPA said it “wants all survivors – ones who have come forward to disclose and ones who keep their abuse private – to know that the community supports them, the Center for Prevention of Abuse supports them and that they are believed.”

The event is both in-person and virtual this year. CFPA has a goal of $5,000.

Services for sexual assault survivors are free and confidential at CFPA and the crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-559-SAFE (7233).