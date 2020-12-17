Registration open for Gimme Shelter ‘A Night to End Homelessness’

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The COVID-19 pandemic has hurdled hundreds of thousands of Americans into unemployment, some falling victim to eviction.

A Peoria organization aimed at changing perspectives, Phoenix Community Development Services, is raising awareness of the challenges faced by those in our community through it’s Gimme Shelter event.









On Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, community members will be asked to spend the night outside in a box or in a car from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The socially distanced event will be held at the RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center, 600 NE Water St., Peoria. A virtual option will also be implemented this year in light of the pandemic.

Participants will experience a bit of what is it like to be homeless in the heart of central Illinois winter.

Proceeds from the overnight event will benefit Phoenix Community Development Services to provide supportive housing and outreach services to the homeless population.

Each participant is asked to raise $1,000. Registration is now open: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/gimmeshelter2021/register/

Phoenix Community Development Services is located at 202 NE Madison Ave. in Peoria.

For more information, contact Kristen Berchtold at 309-222-2751 or kberchtold@phoenixcds.org