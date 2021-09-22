Registration open for ‘Out of the Darkness Walk’ in Peoria, for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the third year, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is hosting a community walk in Peoria.

The Out of the Darkness Walk is the AFSP’s signature fundraiser.

In its inaugural year for Peoria, Chris Buckely said more than 150 people participated and raised more than $10,000.

Event Details | 3rd Out of the Darkness Walk – Peoria

Date: 10/02/2021

Location: Sommer Park North – Edwards, IL

Registration: 9:00 am

Event Time: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

For more information, please contact:

Contact Name: Chris Buckely

Contact Phone: 310-871-0859

Contact Email: PeoriaWalk@gmail.com

The AFSP reports, “the Out of the Darkness Experience is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It unites our communities and provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental illness have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.”

If you’re looking for resources, please visit www.afsp.org/resources.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.