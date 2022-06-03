Roasted Corn and Sweet Pepper Guacamole

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE

Ingredients

4 each Large ripe avocados, peeled, seed removed, and diced

2 each Roma tomatoes, seeded and finely diced

1 cup Fresh Sweet Corn, Blistered and cut off the cob

¼ cup Sweet yellow pepper, finely diced

¼ cup Sweet orange pepper, finely diced

1 each Jalapeno, seeded and minced, (can substitute your favorite mild pepper)

1 bunch of fresh cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped (use more if desired)

2 tablespoons Agave nectar – This is an optional ingredient

2 tablespoons Avocado oil

2 cloves fresh garlic, finely minced

2 tablespoons Vidalia sweet onion, fine diced

2 each Juice of fresh lime, more if desired

To Taste Salt and freshly ground black pepper

As desired Corn tortilla chips or Sweet potato chips

Begin by shucking the ear of corn and with a set of tongs, hold it over an open flame on your grill or gas stove top, turning slowly until it blisters and lightly browns. Set aside to cool and carefully cut the kernels away from the ear.

In a bowl, toss the avocados, olive oil, agave, garlic, jalapeno, sweet peppers, cilantro, jalapeno, and onion together. Add the lime juice and mix the ingredients with a spoon or your hands to gently mix all the ingredients. Continue to turn over a few more times until the avocado becomes creamy and mashed. Add the corn and tomatoes and lovingly fold them in. Season to taste with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Chill. Adjust seasoning when ready for use.

Presentation

Serve as an appetizer with tortilla chips or serve as an accompaniment with chicken, seafood, or Mexican dishes.