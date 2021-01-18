Same day eye care available through Illinois Eye Center’s EyeCareToday

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whether you are looking for immediate care to address acute/urgent eye conditions or want to find a reliable, eye doctor for routine vision exams – Illinois Eye Center’s Peoria office has got you covered with EyeCareToday, an initiative designed to provide same day eye care when you need it most.

If you’re experiencing any of the following symptoms, have an urgent eye condition, or need a routine vision exam, drop by EyeCareToday or call 309-243-2400 to make an appointment:

Newly developed sensitivity to light

Sudden double vision or vision loss

Burning sensation on the eye or eyelid

Something stuck in your eye

Sudden changes in your pupil size

Floaters appearing in your field of vision

Flashes of light or shadows obscuring your vision

Itchy eyes

“Patients will be seen by an optometrist, who is a general eye doctor, or by an ophthalmologist, who is a medical doctor, who specializes in eye and vision care.” dr. Jacqueline Crow | optometrist | Illinois eye center

To see how EyeCareToday can help support your desire for a healthier vision, call (309) 243-2400 to schedule an appointment or walk into our Peoria location any time, Monday through Friday, 8:30 am ‒ 3:30 pm.