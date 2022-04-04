PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — 100% Included. 100% Empowered. It’s the vision of Easterseals Central Illinois for every child in our community.

The nonprofit said it’s served more than 5,000 families last year and provided 36,792 hours of pediatric therapy services.

With a fundraising goal of $14,000, the organization hopes to include families from across the region by offering two 5K/1 mile events.

Join Easterseals Central Illinois for a family-friendly 5K/1mile event! Participants can run, walk, ride or roll across the finish line. Kids can enjoy the post-race party including games and prizes. Register as an individual, a family, or a team!

