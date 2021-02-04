Special Olympics Illinois encourages ‘polar plunging’ at home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For more than two decades, Illinoisans have taken the plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.

This year with pandemic changes in play, the organization is hoping you’ll still prioritize the polar plunge safely. #BeBoldGetCold

“We usually pull in around $2 million overall between the 24-25 locations across Illinois. We’d obviously love to be back in Dozer Park [in Peoria] and Miller Park Lake in Bloomington, but we’re plunging at home this year. So we’re going to try to capture people all across the state, hopefully being safe and responsible, and being creative and having fun.” jim fitzpatrick | SENIOR DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT | SPECIAL OLYMPICS ILLINOIS

Special Olympics Illinois says the Polar Plunge support provides critical funding for the 23,000 brave athletes of Special Olympics Illinois so they can compete in year-round sports & training, health & wellness, and leadership programs, including virtual programming. It says the concept is simple: participants raise a minimum of $100 in donations from friends, family, and co-workers in exchange for getting icy, and costumes are encouraged.

You’re also encouraged to take videos and photos of the plunge to share on social media.

Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @specialolympicsillinois; Twitter: @so_illinois

Hashtag: #BeBoldGetCold

This year, it’s not WHERE you Plunge, or HOW you Plunge, but THAT you Plunge. Sign up today for the At Home Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com!

The deadline to take the plunge is March 14, 2021.