Special Olympics Illinois encourages ‘polar plunging’ at home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For more than two decades, Illinoisans have taken the plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois.
This year with pandemic changes in play, the organization is hoping you’ll still prioritize the polar plunge safely. #BeBoldGetCold
Special Olympics Illinois says the Polar Plunge support provides critical funding for the 23,000 brave athletes of Special Olympics Illinois so they can compete in year-round sports & training, health & wellness, and leadership programs, including virtual programming. It says the concept is simple: participants raise a minimum of $100 in donations from friends, family, and co-workers in exchange for getting icy, and costumes are encouraged.
You’re also encouraged to take videos and photos of the plunge to share on social media.
Facebook/Instagram/TikTok: @specialolympicsillinois; Twitter: @so_illinois
Hashtag: #BeBoldGetCold
This year, it’s not WHERE you Plunge, or HOW you Plunge, but THAT you Plunge. Sign up today for the At Home Plunge at www.plungeillinois.com!
The deadline to take the plunge is March 14, 2021.
Latest Headlines
- Chicago Bears legend Jim McMahon remembers death threats during Super Bowl XX
- As House votes, Greene recants QAnon, conspiracy statements
- ‘I just love my Chiefs’: Kansas man turns front yard into mini Arrowhead Stadium
- ‘Vote-a-rama’: GOP moves to slow passage of $1.9T COVID-19 relief plan
- ‘Mattress Mack’ places $3.46M bet on Bucs to win Super Bowl