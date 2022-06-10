Grilled Peaches with Berries and Salted Carmel Ice Cream

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 each Fresh Peaches

1 cup Fresh blueberries

1 cup Fresh Raspberries

1 pound unsalted butter, slightly softened

5 tablespoons Cinnamon and sugar mix, (1/2 cup sugar to 1 tablespoon cinnamon)

6 ounces REAL maple syrup

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup Granola

4 large Scoops of Salted Caramel ice cream, (can substitute your favorite if you wish)

Method and Presentation

1. Preheat the grill to medium to high heat and lightly brush the grates with a little oil. You can use a grill skillet inside also which works very well. I like cast iron when doing this indoors.

2. Cut the peaches into halves and remove the pits leaving the skin on. Choose peaches that are still slightly firm as they hold up better on the grill.

3. Lightly brush the peaches with maple syrup.

4. For the cinnamon and sugar, combine 1 tablespoon cinnamon with every ½ cup of sugar. Store remainder in an airtight container.

5. In a bowl mix the slightly softened butter with the cinnamon and sugar and set aside.

6. Place the peaches flesh side down onto the heated grill and grill for approximately 2 to 3 minutes on each side, turning as necessary, until the syrup and peach sugars caramelize. With the flesh side up, scoop enough of the cinnamon-sugar butter to fill the cavity where the pit was. Cover the grill for about 30 seconds so the butter melts into the peaches.

7. Scoop the cream into a chilled bowl and place the grilled peaches around the scoop and drizzle with the remaining maple syrup. Sprinkle the granola over the top and decorate with the fresh berries and enjoy!