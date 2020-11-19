‘Spread gratitude, not germs,’ How to travel safely during the next few weeks of holiday trips

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — If you must travel over the coming weeks, a local travel agent says to allow plenty of extra time for your trips and don’t forget the essentials: MASKS.

On Thursday, Jennifer Walker, owner of Jennifer Walker Travel out of Washington, said it’s imperative to check credible websites for COVID-19 restriction information.

“If you’re looking for state-by-state restrictions one of the best websites I’ve found is the travel.aaa.com,” said Walker. “It has an interactive map and if you look below the map, you’ll see each state identified, any dine-in restrictions, any quarantine restrictions.”

“[Traveling] is different,” said Walker. “It’s still possible to do it safely, but you really have to do your part so that we can all get there and see our family and loved ones. Spread the gratitude not the germs this year.”

