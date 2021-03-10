Springfield Clinic doctor speaks to Walant surgery technique

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the first multi-specialty medical clinics to form in downstate Illinois, Springfield Clinic, said its mission is to provide the highest quality health care to the people of central Illinois.

Tyler Evans, MD focuses his practice to hand and Walant surgeries. Walant stands for wide-awake local anesthesia no tourniquet.

“It’s a type of hand surgery you can do in the office,” said Dr. Evans. “There’s a variety of procedures that can be done with this technique, but it’s great because you don’t have to go to the hospital.”

The technique can be used for carpal tunnel, trigger fingers, basic hand fractures, tendon injuries, or arthritis-type surgeries.

Dr. Evan practices at Springfield Clinic Peoria (1001 Main St 300 in Peoria) with affiliations at the Center for Health Ambulatory Surgery Center – Peoria, UnityPoint Health – Proctor, UnityPoint Health – Methodist, and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center – Peoria.

More about Springfield Clinic

Founded in 1939 by five physician partners, Springfield Clinic was one of the first multispecialty medical clinics to form in downstate Illinois. Now, Springfield Clinic’s 550 physicians and advanced practitioners and 2,400 employees serve a population of approximately one million patients throughout the central Illinois region in eighty medical specialties and sub-specialties.