Springfield Clinic prioritizes pediatric care, accepting walk-ins

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic offers central Illinoisans a choice when it comes to their medical services.

Dr. Amanda Stovall was inspired to go into medicine by her high school basketball coach, who was also a psychiatrist. After shadowing him in the hospital, she knew she wanted medicine to be her profession as well.

Dr. Stovall chose primary care because of the relationships that are formed in caring for children and families over time.

“When I was doing rotations with primary care physicians, it seemed the doctors did not have to do a lot of back work before they went into the room,” she said. “They knew the child, knew the family, even asked about the siblings and family not in the room. It was truly holistic care with the family at the focus, and I was really drawn to the feel of this type of practice.”

Dr. Stovall said she especially enjoyed caring for newborns and teenagers.

“The newborn phase can be stressful. I love teaching new parents, empowering them, and helping care for their baby,” she said. “Teenagers, in a similar light, are learning to take charge of their own health. Together with their parent’s support, I get to witness and support that transition, and it is a great thing!”

Dr. Stovall is accepting new patients.

