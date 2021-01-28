Survey finds women, parents endure the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

A new Health Trends™ survey shows startling results about the burden women and parents with children under 18, are bearing as a result of COVID. The survey results show that more women than men say COVID-19 has negatively impacted their mental (49% of women vs. 36% of men), financial (42% vs. 37%), and physical health (33% vs. 26%).

Findings also indicate large numbers of Americans are putting off medical care they may need – including preventative and chronic care and even COVID-19 diagnostic lab tests – due to worries about exposure to the virus.

Of those Americans who believed they needed a COVID-19 test, 74% chose not to get or delayed getting one. The primary reason was concern about exposure to the virus (30%); with others citing that they thought it was very unlikely they had COVID-19 (21%); concerns over having to quarantine while waiting for results or if they were positive (15%); and cost (15%). Lab testing for COVID-19 is an important tool in preventing COVID-19 disease spread, given that as many as 40% of infected individuals may lack symptoms and not know they are infected and able to pass the infection to others i

A larger proportion of Hispanic/Latinx adults (83%) vs. Whites (non-Hispanic) (72%) and Blacks (72%) chose to avoid or delayed getting a diagnostic COVID-19 test when they believed they needed one.

Black Americans, who are overrepresented among America’s essential workforce, who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and are more likely to be in essential jobs that put them at exposure risk, found greater access to testing even more important: specifically, 73% of Blacks compared to 55% of Whites feel greater access is “absolutely essential” or “very important” to slow the pandemic.

“Our Health Trends data show that while most Americans understand the vital role testing plays in helping to control the COVID-19 pandemic, people are scared of exposure to the virus. This fear keeps them from getting tested when they believe they needed it, and out of the doctor’s office for routine care and treatment. Those who are concerned about exposure should discuss their concerns with their healthcare provider or local health department so that they can access a test, if appropriate, and other important health care services.” Harvey W. Kaufman, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Head of the Health Trends Research Program for Quest Diagnostics

More about Harvey W. Kaufman, M.D.

Harvey Kaufman is a Senior Medical Director, Medical Informatics at Quest Diagnostics. In that capacity Harvey leads the Information Ventures health informatics analyst team. He also leads Quest’s Health Trends™ efforts. Harvey joined the company in 1992 as Medical Director in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was the first Chief Laboratory Officer for Quest Diagnostics, the first Six Sigma Quality leader and the first medical director of Hospital Services, Business Development, International and Clinical Trials, as well as Health and Wellness. Harvey has been involved with Quest Diagnostics Health Trends™ since its inception in 2005 and has provided medical support for many of our informatics activities. He earned a medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine, a master’s degree in molecular biology from MIT and an MBA in marketing from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world’s largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com