Tazewell County Resource Centers offers an array of programs, services for people with disabilities

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Committed to supporting a life of choice for people with disabilities is the main mission for Tazewell County Resource Centers (TCRC).

TCRC’s President and CEO Jamie Durdel said Wednesday it has 10 different sites and 20+ programs available.

Job training and placement, goal-oriented therapy, case management, day programs, help for the visually impaired, vocational services, homelike residential programs, and its new Springboard program, all have an important place in the TCRC goal of “Caring for Special People…Birth to Seniors.”

TCRC said it has made significant progress since 1979 and with your help, it can do more.

Protect and strengthen the opportunities that adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities have to lead full and independent lives, free from poverty and with ready access to whatever services and supports they need.

Promote the respect and acceptance that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, as equal members of society, deserve from the public.

In addition to a monetary donation that can be made safely and securely online, there are more ways you can support TCRC to help make a profound impact. Learn more about donating stock, monthly giving, matching gifts, and tribute gifts.

TCRC Inc.

21310 Illinois Route 9

Tremont, IL 61568

(309) 347-7148

info@tcrcorg.com