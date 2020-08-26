The need for adoptions, donations, foster homes prevalent locally on National Dog Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Here’s to man’s best friend: Wednesday is National Dog Day.

The day encourages people to own dogs of all breeds — pure and mixed. You can celebrate by walking your dog, or if you don’t own one, asking to walk your neighbor or your friend’s dog, or volunteering at a local dog shelter. For bigger steps, you could adopt a dog or begin fostering.

Pets for Seniors, Pets for Saving (PFS) is a Peoria nonprofit. It’s shelter director, Liz Pollack, said the organization is over 22-years-old. Pets for Seniors is a program matching animals aged seven and older with seniors that are 60-year-old and over.

Karen Stringer, an adopter of Yorkie Mix Coco said Wednesday that she completes her family.

More about PFS

Pets for Seniors is an organization that matches cats and dogs from animal control facilities with senior citizens who might need a little help with the responsibilities of pet ownership. Our Pets For Saving program is open to all ages. We are a 501(c)3 organization registered with the Illinois State Attorney General’s Office. This web site was designed by Tammy Finch at Web Services.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected