Tinsel the Town, an inspired shopping experience

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Coming back for its sixth year, Tinsel the Town is bringing local convenient shopping to East Peoria’s Par-a-dice Hotel.
General Admission tickets allow you general access to Tinsel the Town and all the fun that comes with the event! You will choose either Friday or Saturday for your day of shopping fun! Friday shopping on November 12, 2021, includes access from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm, a drink ticket for your beverage of choice, fun in the photo booth, and most of all – shopping local and supporting small businesses! Saturday shopping on November 13, 2021, includes all the same fun between the hours of 10:00 am-2:00 pm. VIP Shopper tickets are sold out.
Tickets are non-refundable unless the event is canceled by show producers.
This event and Par-A-Dice Hotel will abide by any state mandates or restrictions imposed at the time of the event on November 12th and 13th. Necessary updates will be shared with ticketholders as they become available.
2021 Exhibitors
Clothing
Baker Street Boutique
Beauty of a Site Inc.
Blissful Branch Boutique
Blissful Threads Boutique
Bryah Boutique
Chatty Heron Boutique
Curvology
The Fashion Farm Boutique
Frayed Hem Boutique
Golden Hour Boutique
Hazel & Poppy Boutique
Hello Beautiful Boutique
Hello Dolly Boutique
Luxe Street Boutique
OhmFit Activewear
R Belle Boutique
The Runaway Rack
Small Town Girls Boutique
Willow + Pine Boutique
Baby & Children
Bushbaby
Butterfly Fidgets & Toys / First Star Gifts & Accessories
By the Grace of Bows
December Moon Boutique
Little Peach Boutique
The Little Things Baby and Gifts
SweetBean Collective
Usbourne Books & More- Beth Martinez
Well Dressed Littles
Jewelry & Accessories
B’s Scarves
The Bent Penny
The Copper Rabbit
DesignsbyDonnaMarie
Leather and Linen Co.
Mimi’s Bows Boutique
Pretty Little Things by Cassie Dunn
Roxy & Lola
Stella & Dot with Chelsea Molleck
T Kaye Creatives LLC
Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski
Wooden Element
Home Goods
2M Designs
Black Lilac Boutique
Candles’n More by Gail
Coddiwomple Candle Company
Grey Tulip Studio
iSincerelyWish Candle Co.
Lakeside Custom Made by Su
Lyndsey Morgan Design
Macrame and Weaving by Linda
Maggie Off’s Printed Pottery
Norwex
Olivia Nicole Boutique
Prim Pickens
The Rusted Nail
The Vintage Rose
Bath & Body
Carrie’s Beauty Box
Five Senses Spa, Salon, & Barbershop
Spoon River Soap Co.
Tippy Creek
Gifts & More
Book Rack Peoria
Crafty + Wife
EP!C
Lulu’s on Main
So Chic Boutique
Sonshine Portrait Studio
Food & Drink
Bear’s Bites
Creations by Brandi
Gigi’s Dips, Sips, & More
J&J Brittle
Olio & Vino