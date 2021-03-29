Tips for helping your teen find and land a summer job

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s about that time as summer approaches for parents/guardians and their teens to start the hunt for summer jobs. But how do you know if your teen is ready?

Lyndsie Gravemier, a program manager with Goodwill Industries of Central Illinois, said teens will display responsibility and realistic expectations. If your teen isn’t quite there yet, Gravemier said there are ways to set your teen or pre-teen up for success later.

“Now is a great time to teach and hone job skills like cleaning and phone etiquette, as well as soft skills like time management and accepting criticism,” said Gravemier. “If your teen would like to ‘test drive’ the world of work, you or a trusted neighbor could hire them for regular chores like babysitting or lawn care. Now is also a good time for them to build experience through regular volunteering. They may be able to access opportunities through their school or church, and online volunteer sites often let you search for opportunities with keywords like teen or family.”

Parents who want to take an active role in the hiring process can do the following:

Gather a list of places hiring that fit your teen’s skills

Make an application information cheat sheet

Help with resume building

Work out a schedule & transportation plan

Offer support

Gravemier said Goodwill’s Employment program can help anyone age 16 or older find a job. Teens can work one-on-one with an Employment Case Manager to get help with every step – including job leads, resumes, applications, interviews, and more! To get started, just call or text (309) 339-7326.