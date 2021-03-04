Tremont’s FFA encourages business, leadership, and agricultural skills as it reflects on National FFA Week

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tremont’s FFA chapter reflecting on its participation in National FFA Week.

Angie Bane, the agricultural education teacher at the high school said Thursday, “Ag, yes, is about production agriculture in typical traditional farming, but it’s also about a lot of other things including business, communications, and mechanics.”

From Feb. 22-26, students participated in a variety of events immersed FFA’s motto: Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.

Interested students can become members of the organization by signing up for classes during freshman and sophomore years.

“They can sign up for Intro to Ag as a freshman or a sophomore,” said Bane. “Once they take Intro that kind of opens up the world of FFA and everything Ag related, and kind of shows them what our program is about.”