Two Peoria nonprofits join forces offering ‘Kidtastic kits’ to central Illinoisans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Learning is being made fun for local kids in the comfort of their own home. Peoria’s Playhouse Children’s Museum along with Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART, Inc.) agree with these kits, kids will have access to STEAM education while being able to fuel their creativity.

ART Inc’s Nikki Romain said Tuesday, “It’s a really great partnership. We both really carry our loads equally I’m loving it. We actually had been thinking about partnering in the past, and I think this is the best one to come yet.”

Each kit includes three art project lesson plans, the materials for these three projects, and a booklet with additional ideas for cultural connections, extending making ideas, and a STEM extension. The goal of KidTastic kits is to inspire children, along with their caregivers, to explore a variety of art mediums in their home environment, and to gain an understanding of how different cultures have embraced and influenced art.

Peoria Playhouse’s Rebecca Shulman said Tuesday, “it’s really important for our kids to have a moment where they get to be creative and step away from the screen and make something. We really value introducing kids to different cultures, creating open-ended experiences where kids really get innovate and create and these kits are great ways to do that.”

Member Subscription

$30 / Month

3 month subscription minimum for PlayHouse Everywhere members or past registrants of ART Inc classes (Code Required)

shipping not included

Non-Member Subscription

$40 / Month

3 month subscription minimum

shipping not included

Single Kit for Members

$35

one time purchase for PlayHouse Everywhere members or past registrants of ARTInc classes (Code Required)

shipping not included

Single Kit for Non-Members

$45

one time kit purchase

shipping not included

KIDTASTIC PROJECTS

December: Puppetry

Order deadline: November 16th

January: Superheroes and Monsters

Order deadline: December 11th

February: Wearable Art

Order deadline: January 4th

March: Printmaking

Order deadline: February 1st

April: Photography

Order deadline: March 1st

All projects are intended for children ages 4-8. Boxes will be produced at least through April 2021.

More about Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum

The Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, a Peoria Park District Facility, provides children with the tools and inspiration they need to be explorers and creators of the world. We do this in part through understanding, supporting, and promoting play in the fullest sense of the word, one that includes imagination and creativity.

More about Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow Inc.

The mission of Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow Inc. is to inspire and empower the community through the arts. We do this by enhancing the quality of life for the community, especially our youth, through arts education and cultural programs.