UnityPoint Health, Tazewell County Health Department team up to provide free mammograms

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — UnityPoint Health reports a mammogram is a low-dose x-ray of the breast. It is used to detect breast cancer in the earliest stage when it is most treatable. A mammogram can find breast cancer tumors up to two years before they can be felt during a physical exam. Most mammograms results are negative (disease-free). Even if a lump is found, eight out of 10 are NOT cancer. And when cancer is detected, the survival rate is near 100% for individuals whose tumors are detected and treated early, when they are less than one centimeter in size.

The healthcare provider is teaming up with the Tazewell County Health Department to ensure central Illinois women have access to breast health resources.

On Friday, Oct. 16, uninsured and underinsured women, ages 40-64 can receive free mammograms at three UnityPoint Health locations from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. This opportunity is available to female residents of Marshall, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.

Eligible uninsured or underinsured women can receive free walk-in mammograms at the

following UnityPoint Health locations:



UnityPoint Health – Methodist

HVLI – Women’s Diagnostic Center

112 NE Crescent Ave.

Peoria, IL 61636



UnityPoint Health – Proctor

Imaging Department

5049 N. Knoxville Ave.

Peoria, IL 61614



UnityPoint Health – Pekin

Imaging Department

600 S. 13th St.

Pekin, IL 61554

A radiologist, a physician who specializes in reading x-ray exams, will read the mammogram. Results will be sent to the patient and their doctor. In most cases, results will be available in 24 to 48 hours.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected