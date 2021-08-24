Upcoming women’s leadership conference focuses on “own your greatness”

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An upcoming conference aims to empower women to lead and succeed in all aspects of life.

The 2021 Pathways to Success Women’s Leadership Conference will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria.

The conference is sponsored by Women in Leadership of Central Illinois (WIL) and the Central Illinois National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO). It’ll be centered around the theme of “Own Your Greatness.”

The 2021 conference features nationally recognized speaker, author, and leadership trainer, Tinesha Cherry, as the keynote speaker. Having experienced extreme adversity as a child, Cherry has firsthand knowledge of the power of resilience, the impact of optimism, and the outcome of perseverance. Cherry is the founder of Project D.R.E.A.M. and She Strong International. Her work has been featured in both local and national publications, and she is the recipient of numerous awards and acknowledgments for her work in the community.

“Tinesha’s genuine spirit, grit, and inspirational story brought dynamic energy to our attendees. We are excited to continue working with Tinesha to empower women to live their best lives,” said Jen Earle, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Women Business Owners.

Breakout sessions will feature dynamic local speakers:

The Art of Breath – Presented by Mary Ardapple Dierker

3 Simple Tools that Help Others Hone Their Leadership Skills – Presented by Kathryn Spitznagle

Kick it Up a Notch – Presented by Becky Mills

Finding Your Roar – Presented by Odille Remmert

Agenda:

7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. | Registration (Mimosas and Orange Juice Available), Vendors Open, Wine Pull

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. | Early Bird Breakout Session and Mimosas

9:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. | Networking, Vendors, and Activities

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. | Breakout Session #1 (pick one of three sessions running concurrently)

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. | Networking, Vendors, and Activities

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. | Lunch and Keynote Speaker

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. | Networking, Cash Bar, Vendors

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. | Breakout Session #2 (pick one of three sessions running concurrently)

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. | Closing Remarks

The event will also feature exhibitors, door prizes, and much more! The cost to attend the full conference is $70 for WIL and NAWBO Members and $80 for guests (non-WIL/NAWBO members). For complete conference information or to register online, go to https://www.accelevents.com/e/cipathwaystosuccess.

CI NAWBO is a dynamic group of intelligent, compassionate women business owners, corporate partners,

pearl sponsors (non-profits), student and supporting members who encourage each other in their endeavors. They promote personal development through educational programs, build powerful connections through local and national chapter membership, and provide mentoring and encouragement. They believe it is their responsibility to be successful in business and give back to their communities.

Women in Leadership of Central Illinois promotes leadership among women by providing mentoring,

networking, and educational opportunities. Members include managers, entrepreneurs, and professionals with a sincere commitment to their careers, families, communities, and personal and professional growth. They are achievement-oriented women, sharing their successes, developing their personal and professional accomplishments, and recognizing and celebrating the women in our area.