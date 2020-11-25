UScellular talks top 2020 tech gadgets, curbside pick up options ahead of holidays

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — This holiday season, experts are encouraging consumers to create new traditions to shop safe and shop early due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer holiday survey, 59% of holiday shoppers say they plan to shift more of their shopping online compared with last year.

To help get a jumpstart on holiday shopping, UScellular has pulled together a list of its most popular mobile tech gadgets for the 2020 holiday season:

· The new Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular is not just for tracking your activity, health, and keeping you connected. Smartwatches are a great help to remember when the kids or you have a Zoom call, an assignment due, or a meeting with your team.

· Having a clean smartphone is more important now than ever during the pandemic. Case-Mate CLEANSCREENZ Phone Cleaning Wipes are a great stocking stuffer. The Samsung ITFIT UV Sterilizer with wireless charging is also a great gift. The charger not only keeps your phone and wireless buds charged and ready to go, but it also destroys 99% of harmful bacteria.2

· For outdoor enthusiasts, Lander Cairn® XL Smart Lantern + Power Bank provides up to 250 hours of light-time and can charge up to four mobile devices on your next camping trip.

· The audiophile in your family will be blown away by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds or the JBL Flip 5 portable speaker.