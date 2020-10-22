Virtual Dia de los Muertos fundraiser to honor life of Annie Jo Gordon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART, Inc.) announced their second annual fundraiser, Dia De Los Muertos: Love Never Dies.

The virtual charity event will take place online on Friday, October 30, 2020. The VIP event begins at 5:50 pm, and the general programming begins at 6:30 pm.

In keeping with the Mexican holiday that honors and remembers friends and family who are no longer with us, the event will honor the life of Annie Jo Gordon, the mother of Illinois State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth. Regarding the event, Art, INC.’s executive director Nikki Romain said:

“Even though we’re unable to celebrate in person, we still feel it’s very important to bring awareness of culture to the community and it is an honor for us to celebrate the life of Annie Jo Gordon, a Peorian who contributed over 40 years of her life to the people in our community. I’m also very excited to personally pay tribute to the life of Annie Jo Gordon by singing a couple of her favorite songs!” nikki romain, co-founder & executive director | art inc.

The virtual evening kicks off with the VIP event, which includes a special mix-and-mingle Zoom happy hour with artist Jonathon Romain, Nikki Romain, and Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a swag bag, and a take-away dinner from Casa de Arte (1127 SW Adams, Peoria).

The main event— Dia de los Muertos: Love Never Dies— will be hosted by Carolina Huser, Head Leader at Performing Arts Master Classes and Events (PAME), and Christine Bare Kemper, Strategic Philanthropy Officer at OSF Healthcare Foundation. The virtual event will feature surprise guests and performances.

VIP: $75

5:50-6:20pm

VIP includes a Zoom mix and mingle with Jonathon Romain, Nikki Romain, and IL State Representative Jehan Gordan Booth, a swag bag, and a carryout dinner from Casa De Arte (3 tacos with rice and Beans)

General Admission: $35

6:30-7:30pm

The link to the VIP Zoom mix and mingle and the Live stream event will be sent out as the date gets closer to the email listed when a ticket is purchased.

The nonprofit asks central Illinois to consider making a donation if you are unable to attend our virtual fundraiser: https://www.paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/3366006

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

More about ART Inc.

Artists ReEnvisioning Tomorrow (ART Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) arts education, not-for-profit organization located inside The Romain Arts & Culture center. Your participation in Dia De Los Muertos: Love Never Dies helps ART Inc. continue making an impact in the lives of children, specifically during the crucial hours after school and in the summer months. The Romain Arts & Culture Center is nearly 50,000 square feet and is used for creating, inspiring and teaching those who have generally been left behind.

