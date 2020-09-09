Virtual Maka Maka Fun Run/Walk raises money for Peoria’s Friendship House

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In Hawaiian, “maka maka” means “friend”. At Maui Jim, it symbolizes a 3-mile fun run and 1.5-mile walk to benefit the Peoria Friendship House.

The 17th annual Maui Jim Maka Maka Fun Run and Walk will take place virtually through the month of September. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Peoria Friendship House, which has been providing services in the near Northside of Peoria for over 60 years.

More about Peoria Friendship House of Christian Service

The mission of Peoria Friendship House is to do the work of Jesus Christ, providing relief, respect, and renewal to Peoria’s most vulnerable individuals and families. The Peoria Friendship House is also a home away from home for many people that are less fortunate.

To Register and for sponsorship opportunities: https://www.friendship.house/

