‘Warm-up dreams’ by donating new, gently used sweatshirts to PAME

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the giving spirit of the holidays, Performing Arts Master Classes and Events (PAME) is hoping you’ll consider donating new or gently used sweatshirts to kids in our local community. PAME is an organization where youth learn about leadership skills and charitable actions through the arts; by participating in the development and production of charity events. Children will become advocates for positive change in our community.

Director, Carolina Huser said Monday, “we give young children and teenagers a voice in philanthropy through the arts.”

Huser said hope is the ultimate gift, and sweatshirts are a comfortable clothing piece, which provides relief and satisfaction.

“Especially for young children, to give them hope that things are going to get better, you have people supporting you, you have people who care about you. Things are going to get better.” carolina huser

Below are a list of collection sites for sweatshirt drop offs:

Carolina Huser (Peoria Friendship House)

800 NE Madison

Phone Number. 812 786 1636

Nayeli Gonzalez

6806 N Water Oak Dr.

Edwards, IL.

​61528

Elle & Elle Salon

7044 N University St., Peoria, IL.

61614

Hacienda El Mirador

5805 N Humboldt Ave, Peoria IL.

​61614

Art. Inc.

919 NE Jefferson St, Peoria, IL.

61603

8:45 am – 4pm Mon-Fri

10:00 am- 2pm on Saturday

If tangible donations are not an option, PAME is also accepting financial contributions.

Donations are being collected from now until December 1, 2020.