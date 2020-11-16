‘Warm-up dreams’ by donating new, gently used sweatshirts to PAME

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the giving spirit of the holidays, Performing Arts Master Classes and Events (PAME) is hoping you’ll consider donating new or gently used sweatshirts to kids in our local community. PAME is an organization where youth learn about leadership skills and charitable actions through the arts; by participating in the development and production of charity events. Children will become advocates for positive change in our community.
Director, Carolina Huser said Monday, “we give young children and teenagers a voice in philanthropy through the arts.”
Huser said hope is the ultimate gift, and sweatshirts are a comfortable clothing piece, which provides relief and satisfaction.
Below are a list of collection sites for sweatshirt drop offs:
Carolina Huser (Peoria Friendship House)
800 NE Madison
Phone Number. 812 786 1636
Nayeli Gonzalez
6806 N Water Oak Dr.
Edwards, IL.
61528
Elle & Elle Salon
7044 N University St., Peoria, IL.
61614
Hacienda El Mirador
5805 N Humboldt Ave, Peoria IL.
61614
Art. Inc.
919 NE Jefferson St, Peoria, IL.
61603
8:45 am – 4pm Mon-Fri
10:00 am- 2pm on Saturday
If tangible donations are not an option, PAME is also accepting financial contributions.
Donations are being collected from now until December 1, 2020.
