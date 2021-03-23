Washington’s LeFleur Floral Design hosting Saturday Spring Bridal Showcase

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — As spring rolls into the region, many 2020 brides and grooms are preparing for their “re-save the dates” and 2021 couples are pushing forward with restricted gatherings.

LeFleur Floral Design & Events, Inc. is hosting free a Spring Bridal Showcase Saturday, March 27 at 905 Peoria St, Washington, IL 61571. The LeFleur wedding team will be revealing an outdoor party space and a new wedding venue.

Private Appointments will be from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m. It’s open to the public from 12 p.m. — 4 p.m.

You can reserve a spot by calling 309-444-1555 or dm’ing team members via social media.

Vendors at the showcase will be: