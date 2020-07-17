We All Scream For Ice Cream!

Chef Mark Shoopman observes National Peach Ice Cream Day with a deep-fried version! Here’s the recipe:

We Celebrate National Peach Ice Cream Day with Deep-Fried Peach Ice Cream & Berries

By Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman of Lutheran Hillside Village.

Ingredients:

1-quart Peach ice cream

4 cups Corn flakes or frosted flakes finely crushed

1 cup Heath toffee bar, Oreo cookie or M&M’s, crushed, (optional)

1/4 cup Vanilla cake mix

4 each Shell eggs

1-pint Raspberries

1-pint Blackberries

1-pint Strawberries

As desired Cool Whip or fresh whipped topping

As desired Caramel sauce

As desired Raspberry sauce

As desired Chocolate sauce

As needed Vegetable oil for frying

4 Sprigs Fresh mint, for garnish

Method:

The fun part of this is to choose your serving dishes. Make them colorful! Place them in the freezer to chill them prior to service.

We begin by washing all the berries and cut the tops from the strawberries and cut them into halves. Next, line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out balls of ice cream about a half cup in size and place on the parchment-lined baking sheet far enough apart that the cold air can get all the way around them. If they are two close, they will not get hard enough. Freeze for a minimum of two hours, or until the ice cream is very hard. While they are freezing, in a shallow bowl, combine the crushed cornflakes and cake mix and combine completely. Roll the balls of ice cream in the coating, packing them together into a smooth ball almost like you are

making a snowball. Return the coated ice cream balls to the baking sheet and freeze for at least 45 more minutes.

Meanwhile, in a shallow bowl, whisk the eggs. Remove the ice cream from the freezer and roll each one in the egg mixture to coat, then immediately roll in the cornflakes mixture again, ensuring there is a thick, even coating on each ice cream ball. Return them all to the baking sheet and freeze for at least 1-2 more hours. While they are freezing, go ahead and decorate your plate or bowl with the sauces, whipped cream and fresh berries garnish around the sides with dollops of whipped topping, assorted toppings and a sprig of fresh mint. Set aside in the fridge until ready for service.

Heat the oil to a depth of about 4 inches in a large heavy-bottomed pot to 350 – 400 degrees F. When the oil is ready, carefully drop the ice cream balls into the hot oil and fry for only about 15-30 seconds, until golden brown. Remove to a paper towel-lined pan to drain for a few seconds and immediately place in the center of your decorated bowls and serve!

