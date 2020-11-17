Western Governors University offers online access scholarship

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Broadcasting Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

LEES SUMMIT, Mo. (WMBD) — A lack of broadband internet has been a barrier for many in Illinois for some time. Western Governors University (WGU) is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, though it houses many regional campuses across the nation. It believes talent is universal—even if the opportunity isn’t.

Dr. Angie Besendorfer is the Regional Vice President of WGU. Tuesday, she spoke about the university’s recently launched scholarship initiative called the Online Access Scholarship. It will cover internet installation and monthly access costs as long as students remain active and in good standing.

“This is one way that we can level the playing field for the opportunity, so we can provide the opportunity for people to earn that online degree while they’re at home like a lot of other people ca. So this is an equity effort for us to be able to help people change their own lives.” Dr. Angie Besendorfer

WGU said it’s a nonprofit university, driven entirely by a mission to serve students. It’s called Western Governors University because it was created by a group of U.S. governors, as an innovative solution to states’ demand for high-quality, outcomes-oriented higher education.

Beyond the Online Access Scholarship, WGU provides scholarships to many students to make its flat-rate tuition of about $3,500 per six-month term even more affordable. Those who qualify for the Online Access Scholarship are able to take advantage of these scholarships as well.

The university offers more than 60 degree programs in the high-demand fields of business, IT, education and health professions, including nursing.

