What is ABA Therapy?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Easterseals Central Illinois has been recently recognized with a three-year accreditation by the Behavior Health Center For Excellence (BCHOE).

The accomplishment highlights the nonprofit’s work by providing services to children and families through Applied Behavior Analysis.

In a release, Easterseals officials said “ABA Therapy can be provided in various settings, including one-on-one therapy, small groups, classroom-like environments, in the home, via telehealth, or multiple locations.”

“Applied behavior analysis (ABA) is a therapy based on the science of learning and behavior. We work alongside families to identify and address problem behaviors that are impacting their daily lives,” said Katlyn Linsley, BCBA and Manager of ABA Therapy at Easterseals Central Illinois. “Common goals for ABA therapy include reducing problem behaviors and improving communication, social skills, attention span, daily routines, and transitions.”

Easterseals said in part, “While this is the first time Easterseals has sought and received BHCOE accreditation, the organization has been accredited by the Commission of Accreditation of Rehab Facilities (CARF) for years.”